Bill Coates hosts Sportstalk Thursday at 4pm from Tyler’s Republic Icehouse. Chris Parry of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ET Finalscore.com joins Bill at 4pm and Ted Sorrells co-hosts at 5pm. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East on Thursday night without even breaking a sweat if the Eagles upset the Giants. Bill, Chris and Ted also look ahead to the Cowboys and Lions on Monday night. There are also big changes coming to East Texas’ only all sports radio station in January and we’ll preview some of those with Paul Gleiser.