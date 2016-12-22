HOUSTON (AP) – A lawyers association is questioning whether a prominent Houston attorney received special treatment in his drunken driving case from the outgoing district attorney. Tony Buzbee had his case dismissed Dec. 9 by Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson, who said the attorney had completed a form of probation typical for first-time driving-while-intoxicated suspects. The Houston Chronicle reports the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association says the case is unusual because Anderson personally signed the dismissal. Buzbee only had to complete eight months of probation as opposed to the usual year for such defendants. Buzbee, who recently represented former Texas Gov. Rick Perry on an abuse-of-power indictment, told the newspaper in an email he fulfilled the requirements. In a statement, Anderson said the dismissal was the “right thing to do.”