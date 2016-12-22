LONGVIEW – The Texas Supreme Court will be in session in East Texas next year. The justices will be hearing oral arguments on two cases in the Belcher Center on the campus of Longview’s LeTourneau University. The public is invited to attend the oral arguments on February 16th, from 9:00 to 11:30 that morning. The two cases the court will hear will be set in the next few weeks. Following the oral arguments there will be time for a question and answer session with the justices. That afternoon the justices will hold breakout sessions on campus for students and at the Gregg County Courthouse for attorneys and other legal professionals. The Texas Supreme Court’s visit is designed to educate students and the public about Texas government and how the highest court in the state, for civil appeals, operates.