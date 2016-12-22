FORT WORTH (ABC) – A new video of a police confrontation with the public has attracted around a million viewings on Facebook. The Fort Worth police officer is not identified but had been sent to investigate Jacqueline Craig’s complaint that a man had assaulted her son for littering. The officer asks her why she didn’t teach her son not to litter, and the conversation escalates. When Craig steps closer to the officer, he wrestles her to the ground and handcuffs her. Two other women are arrested, including the one live-streaming the whole thing to Facebook. Fort Worth’s Internal Affairs investigators are now looking at the case.