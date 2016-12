TYLER – Tyler police are looking for three or four persons responsible for shooting out a window on the city’s southeast side. It happened around 2:00 Thursday afternoon on Varsity Drive, near the University of Texas at Tyler. One round was said to have been fired from a moving vehicle, described as a 2014 blue Nissan Sentra. It was last seen heading south on Highway 110 toward Whitehouse. The suspects are said to be black males. There were no reports of any injuries.