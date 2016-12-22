TYLER – The cheer and drill teams from John Tyler High School and Robert E Lee High School faced off for the Salvation Army earlier this week. Today, it was announced which of the two teams was the winner of the 1st Annual Christmas Kettle Spirit Award. Each team manned two separate doors at their respective locations. After the first day, only $17.07 separated the two schools. In the end, Robert E Lee won by only $87.60. The two schools raised a total of $3,249 for the Salvation Army. The goal for the local Red Kettle Drive is $400,000. This has been the goal the past two years, a goal that has not been met. And it appears it will fall short again this year.

With the money collected through Wednesday, the campaign is $22,841.10 behind this time last year. They are $102,120.09 behind their goal. The drive ends on Saturday. You’ll see the red kettles at over 40 locations around Tyler and Smith County. And the money they bring in has many uses. It is used to clothe, feed and house people in the county. The money helps fund a 200 bed shelter that is open 365 days a year. They also have a soup kitchen that feeds three meals a day. So this fund drive is very important.