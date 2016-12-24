iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Hijackers who took over a commercial plane from Libya and diverted it to the Mediterranean island of Malta have surrendered and are now in custody, according to Maltese officials. A spokesman for Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told ABC News on Friday that the hijackers had departed the plane and surrendered to authorities. No passengers or crew were injured in the incident, and no weapons were found on the hijackers. Authorities will now conduct an extensive search of the airplane for any weapons on board, according to Kurt Farrugia, the prime minister's spokesman. The Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight was carrying 111 passengers, including a baby, and seven crew members when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta. Little is known about the two hijackers, except that they were seated together toward the back of the plane when it took off from Libya. The hijackers threatened to blow up the flight unless it landed in either Rome or Malta, and the pilot chose the latter, Farrugia said. The two hijackers are thought to be affiliated with Al Fatah Al Gadida, a group loyal to former Libyan leader and strongman Muammar Gaddafi, who was killed in 2011, according to Maltese foreign ministry spokesman Etienne St. John. The incident began Friday morning local time. Maltese authorities were told a hijacked plane was en route to the airport and they made preparations on the ground. They did not escort the plane from the air to the runway, Farrugia said. A team at the airport in Malta -- led by an army commander and consists of armed forces, police and security services -- talked directly to the hijackers on the plane through the air traffic control system. Flight data from the website flightradar24.com showed the Afriqiyah Airways flight taking off from Sebha in the interior of Libya with a destination of Tripoli, but with a flight path that ends in Malta. Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

