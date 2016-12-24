Minnesota Vikings’ Team Plane Skids off Taxiway in Wisconsin

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2016 at 7:37 pm

eric8669/iStock/Thinkstock(GREEN BAY, Wisc.) -- The Minnesota Vikings' team plane skidded off a taxiway upon landing in Wisconsin for their Week 16 game.



The team's Twitter account posted a message Friday night saying that the plane had landed safely, but while taxiing, it slid off the taxiway. The team was reportedly waiting to exit the plane.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016





Sgt. Erik Nielson of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said that the plane was traveling at a low speed when it slid off the taxiway. No one was reported injured.



