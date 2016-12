LUBBOCK (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a 29-year-old Lubbock man to more than 11 years in prison for attempting to entice a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity with him. Mike Lozano pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings. U.S. Attorney John Parker says Lozano for about three weeks in July used social media to try to entice the girl into sex acts even she told him she was only 15.