GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man suspected of killing his wife and infant son in Texas is being held in Colorado after raising suspicions after being pulled over police and talking about the slayings. Craig Vandewege called 911 last week to report that he had come home in Fort Worth from work to find his wife and their 3-month-old son dead. Their throats had been slashed. Vandewege’s lawyer said Friday that he will not fight extradition to Texas.