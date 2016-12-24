Berlin Attack Suspect’s Nephew and Two Others Arrested in Tunisia, Officals Say

iStock/Thinkstock(TUNIS, Tunisia) -- Authorities in Tunisia have arrested the nephew of Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri and two other people, according to officials.

The three new suspects, aged between 18 and 27, were detained overnight according to a statement from the Tunisian interior ministry, and they are accused of being members of a "terrorist cell," BBC reports.

Amri allegedly communicated with his nephew using a Telegram messaging app, officials said according to BBC, to avoid surveillance. The statement said the Tunisian-born 24-year-old sent money to his nephew to travel to Germany, and allegedly urged him to pledge allegiance to ISIS.

Amri is suspected of driving a truck that plowed into a crowded market in Berlin on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring 49. He was killed in a shootout with Italian police during a routine police check in suburban Milan early Friday.

The Tunisian interior ministry said the three-member "terrorist cell" was active outside Tunis in Fouchana, according to BBC, and in Oueslatia, where Amri's nephew was reportedly found.

