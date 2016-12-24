Christopher Polk/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Miles Teller said he and his girlfriend are doing “OK” after they were involved in a car accident Thursday.

The “Bleed For This” actor is speaking out for the first time about the incident in Los Angeles in which his car flipped over.

“Me and @keleighsperry are okay,” he wrote on Twitter Friday, referencing his girlfriend. “I hope the other passengers are as well.”

“The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable,” Teller continued.

Teller, 29, and his girlfriend were driving in his SUV in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley when an Uber driver allegedly made a left turn. Teller’s SUV flipped over, investigators at the city’s Valley Traffic Division told ABC News.

Two passengers in the Uber vehicle were taken to the hospital, investigators added.

Valley Traffic Division investigators couldn’t confirm to ABC News who was at fault for the accident.

It’s not the first time Teller has been involved in a car accident. He told ABC News back in August that when he was 20 years old and riding with a friend, he was in an accident that almost took his life.

“My buddy lost control of my car going 80 mph. We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead,” Teller said in an interview with Peter Travers.

The actor still has scars from the accident.

“I got scars on my face. I still have two rocks in my face,” Teller said.

