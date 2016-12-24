SAN MARCOS (AP) — The Texas State University’s Strutters dance team has disabled some of its social media accounts after receiving backlash for agreeing to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. The Strutters announced Wednesday that they were honored to accept the invitation to perform at the January parade in Washington, D.C. By Friday, The Austin American-Statesman reported that the group’s Twitter account had been deactivated. The newspaper reports that users had been blocked for comments protesting the decision to perform at the events. Representatives of the group could not be reached for comment Friday.