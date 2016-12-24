HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has more than quadrupled the aid coming to Texas to help communities recover from disastrous flooding after torrential storms earlier this year. The Houston Chronicle reports that the $177 million in long-term aid announced Friday from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds was the third largest state award announced this week. Louisiana will receive close to $1.2 billion after torrential downpours and historic flooding caused widespread damage in Baton Rouge and other areas.