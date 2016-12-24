Rockettes Not Required to Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Scott Gries/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Top celebrities are refusing to perform for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month, including some of the Radio City Rockettes who are booked for the festivities.

One of the Rockettes boycotting the inaugration wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post Thursday that she was "embarrassed and disappointed" the group was performing.

The dancers were allegedly warned that boycotting the inauguration could cost them their jobs, but eventually their union, the American Guild of Variety Artists, and the Rockettes' owner, the Madison Square Garden Company, relented after pressure online. Participation in the event is voluntary for all the women, even if they're full-time.

The American Guild of Variety Artists told ABC News in a statement Friday there was no mandate for dancers to participate in the inauguration.

"There has also been a considerable amount of misinformation about the union’s position. The union never 'demanded' that the Rockettes perform at the inauguration. A message was sent to the Rockettes last evening that stated the terms of their contract," the statement read. "There is a small group of year-round Rockettes who are contractually obligated to perform at scheduled events throughout the year. We are pleased that Radio City has agreed that for those Rockettes with year-round employment, participation in this event will be voluntary as well."

The Madison Square Garden Company has not returned ABC News' requests for comment.

The Rockettes performed at George W. Bush's inauguration ceremonies in 2001 and 2005.

While the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old former America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho are booked and confirmed, other big name celebrities-- Elton John, Garth Brooks, Andrea Bocelli and rock band KISS-- have said "no."

On Thursday, Trump tweeted, "The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"

