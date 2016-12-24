JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump will dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation, according to a statement on Saturday.

“The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children,” he said in the statement. “However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”

