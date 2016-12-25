The Chargers got on the board first in the first quarter when quarterback Philip Rivers found tight end Antonio Gates in the end zone on a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0. The Browns responded with an Isaiah Crowell eight-yard rush to tie the game at seven.
A Josh Lambo field goal put the Chargers up 10-7, but the Browns scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 17-10 lead into the half. A Cody Parkey 27-yard field goal extended the Browns' lead to 10, but Rivers found Tyrell Williams from a yard out later in the third quarter to make it 20-17.
There was no scoring in the fourth, but the Chargers marched all the way down the field with less than a minute to go, setting up Lambo for a 45-yard game tying field goal. But Lambo missed his second field goal on the afternoon, clinching the Browns victory.
