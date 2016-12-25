MARSHALL – Two Longview teenagers are in custody in Marshall after shots were fired. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 10:45 Saturday morning at the Decker Place Apartments on East End Boulevard South. One of the rounds went through an apartment just above a couch where a young child was lying. Witnesses gave officers a description of the two suspects, who fled the area on foot. A short time later, a patrol officer spotted two young men matching the description. Arrested were Robert Rayson and Dallas Moore, both 17. Each teen was charged with possession of drugs and unlawful carrying of a weapon. More charges may be filed.