DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say in two separate accidents late Friday and early Saturday drivers crashed into firetrucks responding to other incidents. A driver died after an accident about midnight Friday, where police say he crossed a double yellow line and crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck. Police are still investigating what caused the man, whose name has not been released, to veer into the oncoming lane. During a second incident just before 5:00am, a driver struck a police cruiser and a fire-rescue truck stopped to investigate a stalled vehicle on the side of the road. The driver ran from the scene on foot and later called to tell police where she was.