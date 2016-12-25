(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Christmas greetings on Sunday.
#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/5GgDmJrGMS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2016
Trump sent similar good wishes on Saturday to those who celebrate Hanukkah.
Happy #Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/UvZwtykV1E
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2016
The president-elect and Melania Trump on Saturday night attended a Christmas Eve service at the Palm Beach, Florida, church where they married in 2005.
They arrived at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church just minutes from his Mar-a-Lago estate, around 10:30 p.m. Some members of the congregation stood up and clapped for the Trumps when they arrived.
Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.