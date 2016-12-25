TYLER – A Tyler man has been critically injured in a Christmas morning accident. It happened shortly before 1:15 on Highway 69 North, just south of the Tyler Market Center Pavilion. Taken to East Texas Medical Center was Darrus Evans, 46. At this time his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The accident occurred when a vehicle pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler. The truck took evasive action and pulled into the path of Evans pickup. The pickup became stuck underneath the eighteen-wheeler and caught fire. Police officers used handheld fire extinguishers and were able to keep it under control long enough to remove Evans from the burning vehicle. The vehicle that caused the accident did not remain at the scene.