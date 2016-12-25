Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Two days after he was offered the White House communications director job in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, Jason Miller said he would not take the gig.

Miller, who currently serves as the communications director for Trump’s transition team, said in a statement Saturday that he wanted to make his family a top priority.

“After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director,” he said in a statement.

Miller’s wife is pregnant and he said he’s expecting their second daughter to be born in January.

Sean Spicer, the Republican National Committee Communications Director who was named as Trump’s White House press secretary, is expected to fill in for Miller in the new administration.

