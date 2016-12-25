The president-elect and Melania Trump on Saturday night attended a Christmas Eve service at the Palm Beach, Florida, church where they married in 2005. They arrived at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church just minutes from his Mar-a-Lago estate, around 10:30 p.m. Some members of the congregation stood up and clapped for the Trumps when they arrived.

Trump sent similar good wishes on Saturday to those who celebrate Hanukkah.

Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2016 at 7:46 am

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Christmas greetings on Sunday.

Trump sent similar good wishes on Saturday to those who celebrate Hanukkah.

The president-elect and Melania Trump on Saturday night attended a Christmas Eve service at the Palm Beach, Florida, church where they married in 2005.



They arrived at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church just minutes from his Mar-a-Lago estate, around 10:30 p.m. Some members of the congregation stood up and clapped for the Trumps when they arrived.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back