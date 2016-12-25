iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – The next time the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, it might not be in New England, but the original England.

According to the Boston Herald, the two American League East teams could play a series in London as soon as 2018 at London Stadium, the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Although nothing has been formally announced by either team or Major League Baseball, the recently signed collective bargaining agreement allows the possibility for games to be played outside of North America.

Speaking to ESPN, MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said, “We made international play a part of our recent new labor agreement with the MLBPA. London specifically was covered for some time during the agreement, among other locations.”

In another indication of the league’s interest in London, commissioner Rob Manfred said he thought baseball could be “popular in London.”

