HOUSTON (AP) — A former water reservoir in Houston built in 1926 has found new life as a public space. Dubbed the “Cistern,” the structure is also serving as a screen on which an abstract-video installation is projected. It’s the latest example of efforts by U.S. cities to reuse and repurpose abandoned and dilapidated pieces of infrastructure. Similar efforts are occurring in Atlanta; Buffalo, New York; Philadelphia; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C.