DALLAS (AP/STAFF) — Hundreds of big and small communities around the world are working to make sure people can live there from birth to old age. In 2012, the AARP started a Network of Age-Friendly Communities to find ways to enrich life for seniors. Since then, more than 130 towns, cities and countries across the U.S. have joined the program. Efforts have included offering classes teaching technology to improving transportation options to revitalizing parks. Texas cities on the list are Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.