Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Christmas Day, “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.“

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo opposite Fisher in the original Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens, and who, according to Fisher, had an affair with her, said in a statement obtained by ABC News: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Stars Wars creator George Lucas issued a statement reading, “Sending love and keeping Carrie in our thoughts. Our hearts and prayers are with her.”

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and in The Force Awakens, tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”

Game of Thrones star Gwendolyn Christie, who played Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens, tweeted, “The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX.”

Fisher’s sister, actress Joely Fisher, tweeted to Carrie when the news broke, “Use the force babe.”

Others who tweeted their well-wishes included William Shatner, Billy Eichner, Ellen DeGeneres, Margaret Cho, Bette Midler and Christina Applegate.

