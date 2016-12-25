Today is Sunday December 25, 2016
Singer and Former Wham! Member George Michael, Dead at 53

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2016 at 5:59 pm
Frank Hoensch/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Singer and former Wham! member George Michael has been found dead in his home at age 53, according to his publicist.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement declares. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The BBC reports Michael appears to have died of natural causes, and police say there were no suspicious circumstances at the scene.

(Story developing — check back for updates…)

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

