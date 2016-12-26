EAST TEXAS – Christmas tree recycling is now underway in the area. There are two Tyler locations for Christmas tree recycling. There are designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park. All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the trees before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Recycling.” The trees at the parks are available for area fisherman to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. In Longview, Christmas trees may be taken to the city’s compost site at 2020 Swinging Bridge Road. And in both Tyler and Longview, the trees can set out curbside with other yard waste.