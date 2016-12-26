Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry isn't making good decisions on the floor as the star point guard works through a shooting slump. After the Warriors' 109-108 Christmas day loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kerr told reporters he believes Curry "can be a little smarter" and "make better decisions." The Warriors won seven straight games before their one point loss to Cleveland. Curry has struggled shooting in the past six games, making fewer than 40 percent of shots taken. However, Kerr refrained from criticizing Curry's recent shooting woes. Instead, Kerr focused on Curry's at times risky passing that makes the team vulnerable to turning the ball over. The Warriors committed 20 turnovers, resulting in 21 points for the Cavaliers and a 14-point comeback victory over Golden State. Kerr said afterwards he wants his team to get into the habit of making more plays. The Warriors and Cavaliers have faced off in the previous two NBA finals, which has turned their matchups into a cross-country rivalry. The next time the two face each other is Jan. 16 at Oracle Arena. Golden State will look to bounce back in their next game on Wednesday when they host the Raptors. For the Cavaliers, they visit Detroit Monday night to take on the Pistons. ----- Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Warriors Star Stephen Curry Called Out By Head Coach

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2016 at 8:12 am

