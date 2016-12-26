LONGVIEW — A nonprofit group supporting the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center says it raised more than $11,000 from its Home for the Holidays fundraiser. That’s according to KETK and the Longview News-Journal. “Every penny of that will benefit the animals in our care,” said Kristen Ishihara with Longview PAWS, which raises money to support the city’s six-month-old animal shelter. The fundraiser included a raffle for nine custom-made doghouses, and 1,500 raffle tickets were sold along with additional donations, Ishihara said. DCH Custom Carpentry, Johnson & Pace engineering firm, Thacker/Davis Architects, RLM Construction, Hugman Architecture and Construction, Chris Botto, Steve Pirtle Construction, Bates Construction, and Satterwhite Log Homes donated the doghouses.

DCH, which created two custom doghouses, claimed the Teacup Pup Award for one of its entries. The Big Dog Award went to Bates Construction, and Satterwhite claimed the People’s Choice Award. Johnson & Pace’s entry was named Best in Show, with Pirtle Construction winning runner-up Best in Show.