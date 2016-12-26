iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — French sailor Thomas Coville broke the world record for sailing around the world single-handed without stopping according to BBC News.

Coville finished his travels in 49 days, three hours, seven minutes, and 38 seconds. Ellen McArthur held the previous record of 57 days, 13 hours, 34 minutes, and six seconds, which she set in 2008.

Coville began his trip from Brest, France on Nov. 6. He returned into the port in Brest on Monday.

He told the French newspaper Le Parisien, “Mentally, I had my highs and lows… Physically I could not have gone much further.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.