Cocke County Sheriffs Office(COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.) — Four inmates are at-large after allegedly using a leaky toilet to make an escape from a Tennessee jail by removing the toilet from the wall, officials said.

Six inmates from the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport made the escape Christmas Day around 1:30 a.m., the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, but two of them have since been captured.

The early-morning getaway was prompted by a water leak behind a toilet, the sheriff’s office said.

“The bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs,” the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates removed the toilet from the wall and “gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

Of the four men still on the run, one of them, David Wayne Frazier, is considered to be dangerous, the sheriff’s office said. Frazier was in custody for alleged aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

The other three escapees are Eric Click, John Shehee and Harce Wade Allen, the sheriff’s office said. The office has not responded to a request for additional information.

