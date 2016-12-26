Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Michael Lasner, who was kicked off a Jet Blue flight after his husband Daniel Goldstein allegedly harassed Ivanka Trump while she was travelling with her family, is finding several one star reviews for his book on Amazon, "High Life: Condo Living In The Suburban Century." Many of the reviews contain plane-related puns. Goldstein reportedly said, "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private" while Trump was on the flight. It's unclear if he directly made the comments to Ivanka. Lasner captured images of the events and posted them to Twitter, which sparked the backlash. User Tom Wellborn writes: “An oddly written book. Seems to start in one direction, then flys over to another unrelated subject, then jets back to yet another area, left me feeling Blue…. Another user, Anthony S., described Lasner as a "Low Life." There is just one review from someone who made a registered purchase. Lasner and Goldstein were removed from the flight with their young son. Lasner, who is a professor at Hunter College, has since had his page removed from the Hunter College faculty site. Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Man Who Allegedly Harassed Ivanka Trump Trolled on Amazon

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2016 at 10:28 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Michael Lasner, who was kicked off a Jet Blue flight after his husband Daniel Goldstein allegedly harassed Ivanka Trump while she was travelling with her family, is finding several one star reviews for his book on Amazon, "High Life: Condo Living In The Suburban Century." Many of the reviews contain plane-related puns.



Goldstein reportedly said, "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private" while Trump was on the flight. It's unclear if he directly made the comments to Ivanka.



Lasner captured images of the events and posted them to Twitter, which sparked the backlash.



User Tom Wellborn writes: “An oddly written book. Seems to start in one direction, then flys over to another unrelated subject, then jets back to yet another area, left me feeling Blue….



Another user, Anthony S., described Lasner as a "Low Life."



There is just one review from someone who made a registered purchase.



Lasner and Goldstein were removed from the flight with their young son. Lasner, who is a professor at Hunter College, has since had his page removed from the Hunter College faculty site.



Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back