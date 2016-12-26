iStock/Thinkstock(FRASER, Mich.) -- A state of emergency has been declared in Fraser, Michigan following a large sinkhole that opened up over the weekend, collapsing one home. About 20 other homes have also been forced to evacuate as a result. Crews are now attempting to set up a flow line to prevent sewage from backing up into residents' homes. "Electricity is off. The gas is off. Water is off," Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols said. "We're looking to reroute so that we can safely get residents in to get their contents because it looks like they're going to be out for quite some time." The concern is, however, that the raw sewage could potentially be diverted to the nearby Clinton River. "It's going to go through two major parks in Clinton Township, a major park and Mount Clemens and then into Lake Saint Clair," Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon explained. "It's not safe to do it, but it's better than being in basements." City and county officials are holding an emergency meeting Monday to decide what to do.

