Getty Images(STORRS, Conn.) -- The University of Connecticut announced on Monday it has fired head football coach Bob Diaco after three seasons. The Huskies finished 3-9 this past year, dropping Diaco's overall record as Huskies head coach to 12-26. Despite signing a two-year extension in May, the school chose not to bring him back. Athletic director David Benedict deemed the move "necessary," though conceded that UCONN fans would be surprised by the decision. Diaco came to UCONN in 2014 after serving as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, but it was offense he had trouble producing while at Connecticut. The team ranked 122 among the 128 Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and last in scoring according to ESPN. Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is expected to be a candidate for the opening. Diaco will officially step down Jan. 2. Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

UCONN Fires Head Football Coach Bob Diaco

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2016 at 11:23 am

Getty Images(STORRS, Conn.) -- The University of Connecticut announced on Monday it has fired head football coach Bob Diaco after three seasons.



The Huskies finished 3-9 this past year, dropping Diaco's overall record as Huskies head coach to 12-26. Despite signing a two-year extension in May, the school chose not to bring him back.



Athletic director David Benedict deemed the move "necessary," though conceded that UCONN fans would be surprised by the decision.



Diaco came to UCONN in 2014 after serving as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, but it was offense he had trouble producing while at Connecticut. The team ranked 122 among the 128 Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and last in scoring according to ESPN.



Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is expected to be a candidate for the opening.



Diaco will officially step down Jan. 2.



Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back