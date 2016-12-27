EAST TEXAS – Plans are now being made to usher in the new year in East Texas. Let’s make this year’s celebration a safe one. Don’t plan to usher in the new year by firing guns into the air. Remember, what goes up, must come down. People have been killed and injured by those falling bullets. Keep your emotions and drinking under control at the new year’s eve parties. It’s not unusual to have stories of shootings and stabbing following those celebrations. And don’t drink excessively and then drive. Once again law agencies in Smith County will be out in force, looking for the drunk driver. And again, they won’t take no for an answer.