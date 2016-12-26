Toddler Sippy Cups and Toys May Be Infested with Germs

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2016 at 1:27 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- How clean are your kid's bath toys and sippy cups?



Good Morning America investigates recently put their cleanliness to the test and the team was surprised by the results. GMA found everything from bacteria to mold on the items, even when parents were diligent about cleaning.



So what can you do to keep your child's bath toys and sippy cups clean? Watch the ABC News report below to find out:

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back