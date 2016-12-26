Obama Sends His ‘Best Wishes’ as Kwanzaa Begins

White House Photo by Pete Souza(WASHINGTON) -- To mark the beginning of Kwanzaa Monday, President Obama issued a statement sending his "best wishes" to those celebrating the holiday.



"For families across the country, today marks the beginning of a joyous time to reflect on the rich African-American culture and to remember the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith - principles that reflect our most cherished values as Americans," said the president, who is in Hawaii with the first lady and their children for their final vacation as the first family.



Obama added, "As we reflect upon this year, we look forward to the blessings and aspirations that await us in the year to come and we wish those families that will gather together and light the Kinara blessings for a happy and healthy new year."



Kwanzaa will end on Jan. 1, 2017.

