FORT WORTH (ABC) – Shopping malls in at least six states went into lockdown mode Monday night — and it might not have been a coincidence. The scene played out in Ohio, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Colorado and Texas. Groups of teens rampaged through malls starting fights. It looked random, but Fort Worth Police Officer Tamara Valle says the incidents may have been coordinated via social media. She says, “That’s the number one thing they’ll investigate, to see if this is some kind of pre-meditated thing across the nation. If it was something the kids here heard and decided, we want to be part of this.” In all, hundreds of teens were involved; only a handful were arrested.