PORT ARTHUR (AP) – Port Arthur police say a man has been arrested after an off-duty officer was attacked with a knife at his home last week. The Port Arthur News reports police Maj. John Owens said the 41-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. Police aren’t revealing a motive or if the officer knew the suspect. Owens says they’re “still gathering evidence and putting it together.” Police say a man knocked on the officer’s door Dec. 22 to show him a machete he said was left by the officer’s vehicle. Later a second man came to the door and said the machete was his, then attacked the officer with a knife. The officer’s hands and arms were wounded. He was released from the hospital Friday.