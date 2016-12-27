iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) -- Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku became the first player to attempt underhanded free throws in a regular season game since hall of Famer Rick Barry, who played from 1965-1980. Onuaku scored six points and grabbed rebounds in a 131-115 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, his NBA debut. He scored two of those points off underhanded free throws. With two minutes and 46 seconds left in the game, Onuaku drew a foul from Suns' power forward Alan Williams and was sent to the free throw line. He made both shots underhanded and got a big ovation from the crowd and his teammates. Onuaku has been shooting free throws underhanded for a long time. He made just 46.7 percent of his foul shots during his freshman year at Louisville shooting the conventional overhand style. He switched to underhand his sophomore season, converting 58.9 percent of his shots according to ESPN. The Rockets are sending Onuaku down to the Developmental League on Tuesday and it's unclear when he will return to the NBA squad. Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

