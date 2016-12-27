ABC News(NEW YORK) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday made his latest national security pick, naming a former adviser in the George W. Bush administration to a new, elevated role in the White House. Trump's transition team announced Thomas Bossert for the role of assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism. "In this position, Mr. Bossert will advise the president on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, and coordinate the Cabinet's process for formulating and executing policy in these matters," the transition team's announcement says. Bossert will focus on domestic issues while working alongside retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump's pick for national security adviser, who will focus on international security challenges, according to the statement. These duties are currently performed by a deputy national security adviser, according to the statement, but Trump is elevating the position to an independent status. Bossert previously served as deputy homeland security adviser under President Bush. "He has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our administration," Trump said in the statement announcing his selection of Bossert.

Trump Names Pick for Elevated Deputy National Security Adviser Role

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2016 at 10:07 am

