(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh Steelers players are voicing their displeasure over comments made by Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw about their head coach Mike Tomlin.

Speaking as a guest on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” Bradshaw called Tomlin a “great cheerleader guy,” saying, “I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. He’s a nice coach.” Bradshaw was asked if he thought Tomlin was an elite coach.

Steelers’ players responded quickly. Offensive guard David DeCastro said, “We weren’t happy about it… I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. [Friday] and was like, ‘What the hell is this?'”

Quarterback Ben Reothlisberger quoted a song by the rock band Kansas, “What did Kansas say? Dust in the wind.”

And linebacker Vince Williams shot back at Bradshaw on Twitter:

Not bad for a cheerleader. 👀 — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) December 26, 2016

The Steelers will be going to the playoffs for the seventh time in Tomlin’s ten seasons as head coach. He’s been to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Bradshaw played with the Steelers from 1970-1983 and won four Super Bowls.

