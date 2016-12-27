Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) -- Pittsburgh Steelers players are voicing their displeasure over comments made by Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw about their head coach Mike Tomlin.
Speaking as a guest on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Bradshaw called Tomlin a "great cheerleader guy," saying, "I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. He’s a nice coach." Bradshaw was asked if he thought Tomlin was an elite coach.
Steelers’ players responded quickly. Offensive guard David DeCastro said, "We weren't happy about it... I pulled up ESPN around 10 p.m. [Friday] and was like, 'What the hell is this?'"
Quarterback Ben Reothlisberger quoted a song by the rock band Kansas, "What did Kansas say? Dust in the wind."
And linebacker Vince Williams shot back at Bradshaw on Twitter:
