iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Amazon.com Inc. announced its best holiday sales to date, as they shipped more than one billion items through Amazon Prime as well as its fulfillment services according to Bloomberg.com. Bloomberg also reports the company also setting sales records for its own Alexa device. The Echo speakers with Alexa’s voice recognition were sold nine times more than last year with Amazon announcing they had to ramp up production to keep them in stock. Amazon ended up selling out of Echo speakers in mid-December according to Bloomberg.com, and the company announced the Echo and Echo dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year. Shares of the company rose over a percent as of 10:16 a.m. eastern on Tuesday. Stocks gained 13 percent on the year through Friday. Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Amazon Shipped over One Billion Items during Holidays

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2016 at 10:27 am

