Missing DC Yoga Teacher Found Dead; Suspect in Custody

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- Police in Washington, D.C., are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a yoga instructor and actress whose body was found overnight in her car after she went missing Christmas Day.

A suspect is in custody, D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday morning, but he urged the public to help authorities piece together the suspect's whereabouts on Monday.



Tricia McCauley, 46, was last seen Christmas Day around 4:30 p.m.



After a missing person notice was released, police received a tip, and authorities found McCauley dead in her car around midnight Tuesday, Newsham said Tuesday morning.



The time she died is unclear, Newsham said.



Newsham called Tuesday's news conference "excruciatingly painful" for McCauley's family and friends.



McCauley, a yoga instructor, was also an actress and member of the Screen Actors Guild, according to ABC Washington affiliate WJLA-TV. McCauley's brother told the station she had prepared a dish for a friend's Christmas party, but never arrived at the celebration. He said the dish was left on her kitchen counter.



Newsham said police do not believe the suspect knew McCauley. There appeared to be trauma to her body but an autopsy has yet to be completed, Newsham said.



Police are urging the public to help them with a timeline of the suspect's whereabouts. The suspect, whose name authorities say they will release later Tuesday, went to various locations on Dec. 26, Newsham said, and at one point allegedly had possession of the woman’s car.



On Monday, between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., the victim's car and the suspect were in the 700 block of 4th Street, Newsham said. The suspect was allegedly involved in a theft at the CVS Pharmacy at that location where the suspect allegedly assaulted employees at the store, Newsham said.



Newsham said other believed sightings of the suspect Monday include: between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW; between 11 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE; between 1:15 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE; and between 2 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of 7th Street NE.



After a tipster saw the suspect allegedly driving the victim's car, police arrested the suspect in the 2200 block of M Street NW, Newsham said.



The investigation is proceeding rapidly, Newsham said, but he urged anyone who saw the suspect at any of those locations to call police to help them piece the case together.

