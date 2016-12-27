ABC News.(WASHINGTON) – President Obama said he was initially skeptical of his campaign logo while he was preparing to run for office in 2008. President Obama told David Axelrod, his chief strategist for both of the president’s campaigns, the logo “looked like the Pepsi logo.” He also thought the phrase “Yes We Can” was too simple. He continued criticizing the logo, as he thought it was a “loser” from the start and “a little corporate.” The logo was first seen when Obama announced he was running for president in Springfield, Ill., in February 2007. He debuted the phrase “Yes We Can” after losing the New Hampshire rivalry to Hillary Clinton in 2008. The president was speaking on Alexrod’s podcast “The Axe Files.” He was contrasting his experiences at the 2000 and 2004 National Conventions before he took the stage in 2008. ----- Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

President Reveals Initial Skepticism over Campaign Logo that Looked like “Pepsi Logo”

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2016 at 10:58 am

ABC News.(WASHINGTON) – President Obama said he was initially skeptical of his campaign logo while he was preparing to run for office in 2008.



President Obama told David Axelrod, his chief strategist for both of the president’s campaigns, the logo “looked like the Pepsi logo.” He also thought the phrase “Yes We Can” was too simple. He continued criticizing the logo, as he thought it was a “loser” from the start and “a little corporate.”



The logo was first seen when Obama announced he was running for president in Springfield, Ill., in February 2007. He debuted the phrase “Yes We Can” after losing the New Hampshire rivalry to Hillary Clinton in 2008.



The president was speaking on Alexrod’s podcast “The Axe Files.” He was contrasting his experiences at the 2000 and 2004 National Conventions before he took the stage in 2008.

