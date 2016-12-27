Bills Fire Head Coach Rex Ryan, Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2016 at 11:14 am

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.) -- Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has been "relieved of his duties," the team announced on Tuesday.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

His firing follows Buffalo's lost to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, which booted the Bills from having a chance to play in the playoffs.

Ryan's twin brother, defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, was fired as well.

Rob Ryan has also been relieved of his duties. — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

Anthony Lynn, the team's offensive coordinator, has been chosen as the interim head coach and will lead the Bills during their final game of the season against the New York Jets on Sunday.



Rex Ryan, 54, has been with the Bills since January 2015, when he signed a five-year deal with Buffalo. The team has a 15-16 record under his leadership.

