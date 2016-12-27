TYLER – A pedestrian in Longview has been ticketed after being hit by a car. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 Monday night just north of the intersection of South High Street and Betty Drive. Taken to to Good Shepherd Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries was 28 year-old Dexter Jamar Stoker, of Marshall. He told officers he was looking down at his cell phone as he was attempting to cross the roadway, 30 feet north of the intersection, when he walked into the car driven by a Longview man. Stoker was ticketed for pedestrian failed to yield right of way to a vehicle.